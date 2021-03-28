PROGRESS: Wilmes Do It Best becomes first tenant in former Shopko building

Shopko closed permanently in June of 2019; the Wisconsin-based chain had sagged under enormous debt, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January of that year and announcing a total liquidation a few months later.

The Shopko building is a part of the Marketplace Shopping Center, which has been owned by the Gleeson family since 1962.

Wilmes struck a deal with John Gleeson, president of Klinger Companies Inc., to carve a hardware store out of a portion of the building. Klinger did the interior and exterior construction work.

"It's a huge undertaking to try, in this day and age -- with retailers nationally shrinking their footage, shrinking their number of stores -- to think, how we might do this. We were elated with Mike wanting a north side location, and I think Mike will do it very, very well," Gleeson said. "We do have two other signed leases at this time."

The north end of town had been on Wilmes' radar for quite some time. In 2007, Wilmes took over a hardware store in Indian Hills, which did well for a number of years.

"It was a great little store, and we met some really nice people in that store," Wilmes said.