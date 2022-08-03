A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A modern townhome nestled in Flatwater Crossing, Ho-Chunk's up and coming housing and commercial development in South Sioux City, features striking views of the Missouri River and the Floyd Monument.

Those scenic views are visible the moment you walk through the single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom home's front door and look down a long hallway that leads to the spacious open concept kitchen, living and dining area.

Three of Flatwater Crossing's existing five townhomes have already been sold.

The townhome at 2630 Flatwater Drive has more than 1,500 square feet of finished living space, as well as an unfinished basement. Its exterior features hardboard; and stacked stone frames the dark chocolate brown garage door.

"These townhomes that we've built have a very modern look to them," said Pat Wojcik, community manager for Ho-Chunk Capital. "They're comfortable. They're stylish."

Ho-Chunk, Inc., a development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is developing 200 acres at 29th Street and Veterans Drive as a walkable urban neighborhood with a network of greenways, natural landscaping, plazas and trails. BluStone Homes, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Capital, built the townhomes.

"Whether it's the apartments or the townhomes or the single-family homes, everybody has access to the river," said Wojcik, who has 25 years experience selling real estate. "You get the views. You get to go down there to enjoy the water."

The flooring running from the hallway to the living, kitchen and dining area is high definition wood laminate, which Wojcik said is scratch-resistant and easy to care for. The color palette is clean and on-trend with light gray walls and white woodwork.

The kitchen has light quartz countertops, charcoal gray subway tile, white cabinetry around the stove and a spacious island with dark wood cabinetry and a deep sink. Pendant lighting hangs above the island, which could be used as an eating area. Currently, a long white table is positioned under a sparkling chandelier between the kitchen and living room to denote a dining room. A laundry room, which is conveniently placed just off the kitchen, can also be accessed from the two-car garage.

A mantle is perched over the gas fireplace, which is positioned in a corner of the living room and surrounded by stacked stone. The space boasts a large picture window, which light pours through, as well as a fan, recessed lighting, surround sound system, and a door that leads to a Trek composite deck.

"The open concept, entertaining, relaxing is what buyers really, really like. They like the simplicity. You're here. I'm here. We can talk and watch TV," Wojcik said. "And, just the simple finishes. It just makes it easy to decorate. It's soothing to their eye."

Down a hallway off the living room you'll find a large main bathroom and two bedrooms. The smaller of the bedrooms could be used as an office. It features pocket doors, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and soft gray carpeting, which Wojcik loves.

"It feels good on my feet. It's got a neat look to it with the texture," she said. "The majority of people like carpet in their bedrooms."

The homeowner's suite has the same type of carpet, as well as a large walk-in closet with a custom-designed organizer and an attached bathroom with double sinks, quartz countertops and an oversized walk-in shower with a glass door and marble tile.

"You could have a dresser here, a TV," Wojcik said as she motioned around the bedroom. "Look at the windows up above!"

Wojcik said the original plans called for the townhome to have just a plain wall, where the headboard is placed up against, but she said, "No. You've gotta bring some light in." So, three small horizontal windows were added near the ceiling. A large window provides dramatic views of the river.

Wojcik said the property doesn't require flood insurance and offers maintenance-free living. The HOA fee includes mowing, snow removal and a sprinkler system.