COVID-19 isolation impacting Siouxlanders' mental health

SIOUX CITY -- Loss of interest in the things you once enjoyed doing, changes in appetite and sleep, feelings of sadness, as well as a lack of energy, are red flags that it's time to seek out professional mental health care.
Tammie Peterson, behavioral health manager at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said she has seen a decrease in the demand for services as patients are waiting longer to seek help amid the pandemic because they are fearful of contracting COVID-19 at the Sioux City hospital.
"Our patients are much more ill," said Peterson, who said the individuals are a mix of new and returning patients.
Peterson said essential workers, seniors living in long-term care facilities, the homeless, and individuals who are working from home seem to be among the groups that are struggling the most with mental health issues amid the pandemic.
"A big part of coming to work and socializing with others helps keep our spirits up. If we don't have that socialization, it's harmful," she said.
Mark Westrich, St. Luke's chaplaincy manager, said the isolation that patients feel due to the hospital's COVID-19 visitor restrictions have made the situation "very, very difficult" for them. He also echoed Peterson's comments about individuals who are isolated because of their living arrangements.
"The isolation just heightens the emotional problems of their mental illness, whether it's depression specifically or not," he said. "Everything that has to do with COVID, whether they've had the disease or not, they're affected by it."
Besides being afraid to leave their homes, Peterson said lack of employment and insurance, as well as embarrassment and denial about their condition are all factors that keep people from accessing the services that they so desperately need.
She said there are some steps people can take, including dietary changes, to curb symptoms of depression and anxiety. She said drinking tea, for example, elicits an alert state of mind.
"Dark chocolate is proven to reduce stress hormones. It takes about two weeks of eating it," she said. "Increasing your carb intake will promote the production of serotonin. Fish is also one of those things that's a mood booster because it has the Omega 3s."
Staying away from alcohol, a depressant, is key, as well as getting adequate amounts of sleep and exercise, according to Peterson. She said even talking to someone and laughing will help the brain.
"Be kind to one another. Find happiness in the small things. Make others laugh," she said.
In terms of hospitalized patients who are feeling alone, Westrich said giving them the ability to express their feelings and their frustrations to a chaplain can be very helpful. He said a typical bedside visit from a chaplain might last anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes.
"When someone is struggling, the visit might suddenly go from 5 minutes to 35 or 45 minutes, and the patient really opens up about what their struggle is, not just the medical issue, but the fact that they're not seeing family," he said. "The elderly that have come in from a nursing home haven't seen a family member face to face in months, other than waving at them through the window. That's very stressful."
Westrich said individuals who are struggling need the permission to call family members, friends or whomever they need to and talk about what they're experiencing.
"I can laugh about the things that are going on that are funny to me. I can cry about the things that are sad. Giving them the permission that that's OK is a big support," he said.
If you need help, call 712-279-3940 to speak with a nurse in the hospital's inpatient behavioral health unit. If you feel you might harm yourself, go to the hospital's emergency room immediately for an evaluation.