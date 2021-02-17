COVID-19 isolation impacting Siouxlanders' mental health

"The isolation just heightens the emotional problems of their mental illness, whether it's depression specifically or not," he said. "Everything that has to do with COVID, whether they've had the disease or not, they're affected by it."

Besides being afraid to leave their homes, Peterson said lack of employment and insurance, as well as embarrassment and denial about their condition are all factors that keep people from accessing the services that they so desperately need.

She said there are some steps people can take, including dietary changes, to curb symptoms of depression and anxiety. She said drinking tea, for example, elicits an alert state of mind.

"Dark chocolate is proven to reduce stress hormones. It takes about two weeks of eating it," she said. "Increasing your carb intake will promote the production of serotonin. Fish is also one of those things that's a mood booster because it has the Omega 3s."

Staying away from alcohol, a depressant, is key, as well as getting adequate amounts of sleep and exercise, according to Peterson. She said even talking to someone and laughing will help the brain.

"Be kind to one another. Find happiness in the small things. Make others laugh," she said.