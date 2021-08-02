Dickinson County Nature Center's 'Pollinator Paradise' is popular with kids

"To kind of show that pollen needs to move from flower to flower, and that the bees help to transport it from flower to flower," said Bryanna Kuhlman, environmental education coordinator at the Dickinson County Nature Center.

Pollen in real life is a yellowish dusty substance generated by plants for fertilization; it's produced by the male part of a flower, referred to as the stamen or the anther. The pollen has to reach its female counterpart, the stigma or pistil. Trees and other plants release a blast of pollen during the spring and summer, much to the dismay of allergy sufferers.

Apple trees are perhaps the easiest way to demonstrate the pollen system. An apple tree planted all by itself can survive but, in most cases, will fail to bear much in the way of fruit.

This is why apple trees are usually planted in groups or in orchards. The trees need a pollen-producing neighbor nearby so that their blossoms in the springtime can be, in a sense, impregnated with pollen. Once pollinated, the blossoms eventually produce fruit.

Some plants are self-pollinators, meaning that the plant receives and uses its own pollen, but the vast majority of plants require assistance to get their pollen to the female parts of another flowering plant.