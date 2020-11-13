Dollars and (common) sense: When COVID-19 gives you the money blues, here's what to do

"That was a new experience for both me and the grandkids," Musselman said. "Guess we're in the same situation as many other people."

Now months into the pandemic, people are still anxious over coronavirus.

"The fear is out there because COVID is still out there," Capers said.

But such fears shouldn't overtake your life. If they do, contact a mental health professional immediately.

However, Capers and Musselman have suggestions on coping with coronavirus.

MAINTAIN CONSISTENT BUDGET

"There are so many things out of our hands, but being able to maintain a consistent budget give us control in an uncertain time," Capers said. "Make a shopping list and stick to it."

DON'T SKIMP ON TIMES SPENT WITH FRIENDS

"People aren't used to isolating themselves," Musselman said. "If you can't see friends or family in person, connect with them online or by phone."

TAKE UP A NEW HOBBY

With more down time, Capers said people may have more time to take up yoga, learn a new language, or pick up a skill or two, via the web.