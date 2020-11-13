Dollars and (common) sense: When COVID-19 gives you the money blues, here's what to do

Money is often the root cause for many family conflicts.
Add the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 into the mix, then you'll see why many people are currently struggling with elevated financial insecurities.
Robin Capers, a licensed clinical social worker with Family Wellness Associates in Sioux City, said she's seen an increase in patients needing help during the pandemic.
"Coronavirus wasn't anything we could've predicted or prepared for," Capers said, inside her 1115 Fifth St. office. "We were isolated from our community and it seemed like it happened overnight."
For people already experiencing depression or struggling with addiction issues, feelings of isolation can seem even more dire and the threat of relapses becoming more possible.
"During times when people are struggling financially, it adds to the challenges already existing at home," Capers said. "Plus it can trickle down to all members of the family."
"What impacts mom and dad can obviously impact the kids," added Lauri Musselman. "It can impact other members of a family."
Musselman, the CEO of Family Wellness Associates, ought to know.
When COVID concerns closed school, she became the daytime caretaker for her grandchildren.
"That was a new experience for both me and the grandkids," Musselman said. "Guess we're in the same situation as many other people."
Now months into the pandemic, people are still anxious over coronavirus.
"The fear is out there because COVID is still out there," Capers said.
But such fears shouldn't overtake your life. If they do, contact a mental health professional immediately.
However, Capers and Musselman have suggestions on coping with coronavirus.
MAINTAIN CONSISTENT BUDGET
"There are so many things out of our hands, but being able to maintain a consistent budget give us control in an uncertain time," Capers said. "Make a shopping list and stick to it."
DON'T SKIMP ON TIMES SPENT WITH FRIENDS
"People aren't used to isolating themselves," Musselman said. "If you can't see friends or family in person, connect with them online or by phone."
TAKE UP A NEW HOBBY
With more down time, Capers said people may have more time to take up yoga, learn a new language, or pick up a skill or two, via the web.
"That may be a good thing about isolation," she said. "We suddenly have more opportunities to do stuff we ordinarily wouldn't have time for."
"Youtube is free and it has how-to video on every conceivable topic," Capers added.
TURN OFF YOUR DEVICES
Musselman said with so many of us spending so much time online, it is nice to disconnect electronically on occasion.
"Why can't you go on a hike with your family and get your heart rate moving?" she suggested.
Perhaps, you can use the opportunity for some alone time.
That, Capers said, can also be appreciated.
"We're used to separating our work life with our home life," she said. "To some extent, COVID has blurred those lines. There is nothing wrong with taking time out for yourselves."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!