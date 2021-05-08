ASK THE DOC: Leg pains and vaccines, fasting and ticks

Is it common to get leg pains after getting the coronavirus vaccine? I was fine after the first one, but the second one made me feel very tired and I had pains in my left leg. Should I be worried?

Side effects from vaccinations are common. The vast majority are mild and resolve with time. The most common side effects with the COVID-19 vaccines are pain, redness and swelling at the injection site. Leg pain can be the result of many things such as muscle pain. If the leg pain is only in one leg, though, it is important to see a doctor as this may be a more serious problem. Other common side effects that can affect other areas of your body include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. While these side effects are unwelcome, it is important to remember that these symptoms are significantly milder than actually having COVID-19. Do not refrain from becoming vaccinated for COVID-19 due to fears or concerns of side effects. The effects of the vaccine are powerful and help your body recognize and fight the COVID-19 virus if you ever come into contact with it in the future.

If we’re still wearing masks in the summer, is there something we can do to avoid rashes and other problems from wearing something that close to our faces?