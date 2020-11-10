How should you burglar-proof your home? We asked a Sioux City expert

"Burglars work on the assumption that people are at work in the daytime and at home at night," he said. "Bad guys prefer breaking into an empty house than an occupied one."

SOME 'ALARM'-ING STATISTICS

Home security experts say that only 17 percent of U.S. residences have a working home security system, while 83 percent of burglars say they look to see if a home has an alarm system before making a decision about breaking in.

While not every burglar alarm is fool-proof, many do deter crime. Plus you don't have to pay an arm and a leg to feel secure.

"Many security cameras have come down in costs," McClure said. "They can be an effective tool against crime. So are things like motion detector lights."

But the best deterrent against burglaries may turn out to be the buddy system.

IF IT LOOKS SUSPICIOUS, REPORT IT

McClure said people are the best defense against crime.

"If you see something that doesn't look right in your neighborhood, report it," he said. "If you see unusual activity going on during the day or night, let the police know about it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.