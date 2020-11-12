P2P payment apps could be a pitfall for scams, Sioux City money experts say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the main perils in P2P apps lies in the irrevocable nature of the transactions. Because these apps are in their infancy (relative to other forms of banking), consumer-protection rules have yet to catch up with them.

"You cannot pull it (back). I mean, it's just like handing someone $100, and walking away. You can't go back and pull that back. There's no recourse for the bank, or very little, and the fraudsters know that," said Lacey Gagnon, customer service center supervisor with Security National Bank.

One common P2P fraud is what Gagnon described as "puppy scams."

"You Venmo me the money, I'll ship you the puppy. And, of course, the puppy never comes. That's been a huge one. We actually had an employee (fall victim to) that," Gagnon said.

On a psychological level, Gagnon said, P2P scams are geared somewhat differently than old-fashioned telephone swindles, which are typically targeted toward older people. Those scams often appeal to the victim's sense of obligation -- the supposed legal or moral duty to pay a fine or a bill they didn't know about, or to bail an unidentified grandchild out of jail.