Siouxlanders on Zoom: Best practices and funny moments in videoconferencing

Growing Community Connections, a Sioux City-area group that seeks to foster collaboration between various organizations and people in the region, has hosted a number of large-scale monthly Zoom meetings.

JoAnn Gieselman, the director of Growing Community Connections, called herself a "poster child for Zoom," because of how swimmingly the transition to online meetings has gone, in spite if her initial wariness toward it.

One of their last in-person meetings, in March, was attended by Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore. Not long after that, it became clear the in-person meetings were over and Gieselman figured, "We're just out."

But at that final in-person meeting, local Zoom maven Shelby Pierce stood up and volunteered her assistance should it become necessary to move the meetings to Zoom. Pierce helped Gieselman and others learn the ropes of Zoom and run the meetings.

Attendance has been great, and the online meetings have been as productive, if not more so, than the in-person ones.

"Even throughout our (Zoom) meeting, we have the chatbox going on, so people in the chatbox will say, 'Hey, I'm looking for this, or I'm looking for that,' and people will say, 'I've got two of those,' or 'Contact this person, and they'll find it for you.' It's just been amazing.