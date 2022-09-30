Visitors Guide Foodie

Desiring something a bit more fusion-y? Check out Pete's "Thai" pho, which contains the classic ingredients used in a Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, along with a few special Thai herbs, chilis and spices.

DO

Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum at the Koated Kernels Popcorn Shoppe, 1717 Terminal Drive

In 1914, the world's first electric traffic signal was put into place in Cleveland, Ohio, the movie serial "The Perils of Pauline" premiered, and the American Pop Corn Company -- the oldest popcorn company in America -- was founded.

Headquartered in Sioux City, American Pop Corn Co. -- the makers of Jolly Time and its Koated Kernels gourmet popcorn spinoff -- also has the official Jolly Time Museum inside of its 1717 Terminal Drive retail store.

See Jolly Time vintage advertising, machinery and memorabilia from across the country and around the world at this open-to-the-public museum.

Will they allow you to stuff your face with popcorn while perusing the museum? Yeah, we think they'll be OK with that.

Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, 405 Wesley Parkway

In case you didn't know, Sioux City's very own Twin Bing consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats, coated in chocolate and chopped peanuts.

That's the type of trivia you'll discover at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe and Palmer Specialty Foods, a 405 Wesley Parkway store which also has a small museum and gift shop.

Listed as one of the top ten candy bars in America by the food blog Chowhound, the Twin Bing will be celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023.

To celebrate its centennial, Palmer is selling everything from Twin Bing-shaped pillows, koozies and salt and pepper shakers for diehard Bing-heads.

If you're a Sioux City foodie, no trip would be complete without a pilgrimage to Palmer's.