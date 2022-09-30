Visitors Guide Foodie

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City is the hometown of Twin Bings, Jolly Time Pop Corn and the always popular Tavern loosemeat sandwich.

For on-the-go foodies, there are sites that celebrate this community's contribution to everything tasty.

STAY

The Chocolate Mansion, 2900 Jackson St.

Boasting rooms with such tantalizing names like the Truffles Suite, the Jelly Bean Suite and, even, the Twin Bing Suite, the Chocolate Mansion is a perfect place to stay for the traveler with a sweet tooth. 

Built as a personal residence in 1894, this hard-to-miss Victorian mansion at 2900 Jackson St. was placed on the National Register of Historical Places for both architectural and historic categories in 2004.  

The house — which has six bedrooms, a carriage house and a third-floor ballroom — was turned into a boutique hotel in 2020.

So, how did the Chocolate Mansion get such a lip-smacking name? Well, one of its former owners was Edward Cook (E.C.) Palmer, founder of Sioux City's Palmer Candy Co., maker of the Twin Bing Candy Bar. 

Another theory: the exterior of the home is painted in a delectable shade of dark chocolate. But don't try to go all Hansel & Gretel on this house. It may be called The Chocolate Mansion but it is, alas, not edible.

EAT

Tastee Inn & Out, 2610 Gordon Drive; Billy Boy Drive Thru, 2328 Riverside Blvd.; and The Shack, 211 Fourth St.

Is Sioux City the birthplace of cutting-edge cuisine? Maybe.

Legend has it that the loosemeat sandwich -- crumbly globs of ground beef served sauceless in a hamburger bun -- was created by Sioux City restaurateur Dave Higgin at Ye Olde Tavern in 1924.

This newfangled culinary creation was such a hit, Higgin dubbed it the "Ye Olde Tavern" tavern, named after his 1322 Jackson St. eatery.

While the site of Sioux City's former Ye Olde Tavern is still a restaurant, the current establishment -- La Morena Good Morning -- doesn't offer a tavern on its menu.

If you really want a historic loosemeat tavern in its "hometown," go to Tastee Inn & Out (2610 Gordon Drive) or Billy Boy Drive Thru (2328 Riverside Blvd.)

But if you're hankering for a trendier spin on this midwestern fave, head on over to The Shack (211 Fourth St.) Chef Clay Lilley offers a Sux City Slider (tavern meat, pickles and cheddar on a bun) as well as a south-of-the-border version with his Taco Tavern (tavern meat, cheddar, salsa and Sour cream on a bun). 

Sunkist Bakery, 4607 Morningside Ave. and 2519 Hamilton Blvd.

A bakery wouldn't be able to sustain itself for more than 80 years if it didn't know how to make dough.  

At its 4607 Morningside Ave. location, Sunkist Bakery has been making doughnuts, long johns and cinnamon rolls since the 1940s. In 2019, a second location was added at 2519 Hamilton Blvd., for Northsiders who were craving crullers. 

Pete's Thai on Fifth, 507 Fifth St.

Ask any chef in Sioux City about his favorite out-of-the-way eatery, chances are good that he will say it is Pete's Thai on Fifth.

Owned by veteran restaurateur Pete Utthachoo, this 507 Fifth St. mainstay specializes in authentic curries, stir-fry and Pad Thai Noodle. 

Desiring something a bit more fusion-y? Check out Pete's "Thai" pho, which contains the classic ingredients used in a Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, along with a few special Thai herbs, chilis and spices.
 
DO
 
Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum at the Koated Kernels Popcorn Shoppe, 1717 Terminal Drive
 
In 1914, the world's first electric traffic signal was put into place in Cleveland, Ohio, the movie serial "The Perils of Pauline" premiered, and the American Pop Corn Company -- the oldest popcorn company in America -- was founded.
 
Headquartered in Sioux City, American Pop Corn Co. -- the makers of Jolly Time and its Koated Kernels gourmet popcorn spinoff -- also has the official Jolly Time Museum inside of its 1717 Terminal Drive retail store.
 
See Jolly Time vintage advertising, machinery and memorabilia from across the country and around the world at this open-to-the-public museum.
 
Will they allow you to stuff your face with popcorn while perusing the museum? Yeah, we think they'll be OK with that.  
 
Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, 405 Wesley Parkway
 
In case you didn't know, Sioux City's very own Twin Bing consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats, coated in chocolate and chopped peanuts.
 
That's the type of trivia you'll discover at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe and Palmer Specialty Foods, a 405 Wesley Parkway store which also has a small museum and gift shop.
 
Listed as one of the top ten candy bars in America by the food blog Chowhound, the Twin Bing will be celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023. 
 
To celebrate its centennial, Palmer is selling everything from Twin Bing-shaped pillows, koozies and salt and pepper shakers for diehard Bing-heads. 
 
If you're a Sioux City foodie, no trip would be complete without a pilgrimage to Palmer's.
 
