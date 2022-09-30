Visitors guide history

History buffs will find a treasure trove of the past to explore in Sioux City.

From various museums, to Historic Fourth Street's Richardsonian Romanesque-style buildings, to Victorian mansions and important monuments, you could spend much longer than two days delving into this metro's bygone days.

STAY

The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St.

Built in 1930, The Warrior Hotel later fell on hard times and closed in 1976.

The hotel sat vacant for more than three decades, before Lew Weinberg partnered with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in The Warrior and the Davidson building into a 148-room hotel and 22 luxury apartments.

The 10-story Art Deco-style Warrior Hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. It has a six-lane bowling alley, a pool/sauna, Two Finches Spa and The Crown, a rooftop bar. The hotel also has a pre-function space, business and exercise centers and a restaurant.

EAT

Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St.

For more than a century, Milwaukee Wiener House has been a downtown Sioux City institution. Located a few blocks from the Tyson Events Center, the restaurant features Coney Island-style chili dogs, potato chips and drinks.

Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive

Sneaky's Chicken is an iconic Sioux City restaurant, which was launched by brothers Dave and Rick Ferris in 1979. Order a basket of Sneaky's famous broasted chicken or munch on some cheese balls or hot wings.

Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave.

Originally opened by Charlie Miles as a convenience store in the 1920s, Miles Inn is now best known for its Charlie Boy, a peppery loosemeat tavern, and beer served in a distinctive mug called a schooner.

Woodbury's American Steakhouse, 525 6th St.

Located on the second floor of the historic Warrior Hotel, the restaurant offers upscale, rustic American cuisine in an elegant and sleek setting. Enjoy a creative take on Midwest comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

DO

Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road

As members of the Corps of Discovery, visitors can explore the center's exhibits, including hand-painted murals and the U.S. Flag history display, to gain knowledge about people, places, natural resources, and key events that challenged and helped the explorers in their 28-month quest. The life-like animatronic statues of Lewis and Clark, as well as Seaman the Newfoundland dog, President Thomas Jefferson, Sgt. Charles Floyd and York, bring the expedition to life. The adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center features galleries and an auditorium.

Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 South Lewis Blvd.

The monument was built in 1901 to honor Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only man who died on the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The 100-foot-tall sandstone monument is in the form of an Egyptian obelisk.

Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The museum's two-story atrium boasts a 35-foot-tall mural of the 1887 Sioux City Corn Palace, which also serves as the orientation theater. The museum features an extensive collection of Native American artifacts, hands-on experiences for kids, interactive transportation and agriculture displays, as well as The Big Dig, a hands-on dig box with replicas of terrestrial and marine fossils. Ongoing special exhibitions include Nature's Kaleidoscope: Digging into the Past, a collection of agates, geodes, minerals, fossils, petrified wood and meteorites.

Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road

The museum, which is nestled between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River on a 30-acre site, features historic buildings and structures, as well as industrial archaeological sites, industrial heritage objects and a rail yard.