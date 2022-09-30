 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitors guide history

History buffs will find a treasure trove of the past to explore in Sioux City.

From various museums, to Historic Fourth Street's Richardsonian Romanesque-style buildings, to Victorian mansions and important monuments, you could spend much longer than two days delving into this metro's bygone days. 

STAY

Warrior Hotel (copy)

The lobby at the Warrior Hotel is shown decorated for Christmas.

The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St. 

Built in 1930, The Warrior Hotel later fell on hard times and closed in 1976.

The hotel sat vacant for more than three decades, before Lew Weinberg partnered with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in The Warrior and the Davidson building into a 148-room hotel and 22 luxury apartments.

The 10-story Art Deco-style Warrior Hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. It has a six-lane bowling alley, a pool/sauna, Two Finches Spa and The Crown, a rooftop bar. The hotel also has a pre-function space, business and exercise centers and a restaurant. 

EAT

Milwaukee Wiener House

The Milwaukee Wiener House reopened in February 2014 at its new location at Third and Douglas streets, just east of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Sioux City.

Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St. 

For more than a century, Milwaukee Wiener House has been a downtown Sioux City institution. Located a few blocks from the Tyson Events Center, the restaurant features Coney Island-style chili dogs, potato chips and drinks. 

Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive 

Sneaky's Chicken is an iconic Sioux City restaurant, which was launched by brothers Dave and Rick Ferris in 1979. Order a basket of Sneaky's famous broasted chicken or munch on some cheese balls or hot wings. 

Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave. 

Originally opened by Charlie Miles as a convenience store in the 1920s, Miles Inn is now best known for its Charlie Boy, a peppery loosemeat tavern, and beer served in a distinctive mug called a schooner. 

Warrior Hotel

The lobby of the Warrior Hotel and Woodbury’s: An American Steakhouse, is shown decorated for Christmas.

Woodbury's American Steakhouse, 525 6th St.

Located on the second floor of the historic Warrior Hotel, the restaurant offers upscale, rustic American cuisine in an elegant and sleek setting. Enjoy a creative take on Midwest comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

DO

Tourism Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Daniel Scott of Sioux City, talks to members of his family about Sgt. Patrick Gass, shown in the exhibit, while touring the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City May 25. Scott said he was a fifth generation descendant of Gass.

Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road 

As members of the Corps of Discovery, visitors can explore the center's exhibits, including hand-painted murals and the U.S. Flag history display, to gain knowledge about people, places, natural resources, and key events that challenged and helped the explorers in their 28-month quest. The life-like animatronic statues of Lewis and Clark, as well as Seaman the Newfoundland dog, President Thomas Jefferson, Sgt. Charles Floyd and York, bring the expedition to life. The adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center features galleries and an auditorium. 

Sergeant Floyd Monument

Clouds hang in the sky above and around the Sergeant Floyd Monument, the country's first national monument.

Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 South Lewis Blvd.

The monument was built in 1901 to honor Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only man who died on the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The 100-foot-tall sandstone monument is in the form of an Egyptian obelisk.

Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. 

The museum's two-story atrium boasts a 35-foot-tall mural of the 1887 Sioux City Corn Palace, which also serves as the orientation theater. The museum features an extensive collection of Native American artifacts, hands-on experiences for kids, interactive transportation and agriculture displays, as well as The Big Dig, a hands-on dig box with replicas of terrestrial and marine fossils. Ongoing special exhibitions include Nature's Kaleidoscope: Digging into the Past, a collection of agates, geodes, minerals, fossils, petrified wood and meteorites.

Sioux City Railroad Museum

Colette Larson points out a sasquatch hiding in the trees to her mother Brigit Larson, right, as they admire the model train sets at the Sioux City Railroad Museum in 2020.

Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road

The museum, which is nestled between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River on a 30-acre site, features historic buildings and structures, as well as industrial archaeological sites, industrial heritage objects and a rail yard.

