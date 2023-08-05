SIOUX CITY — A U.S. Navy littoral combat ship named after Sioux City will be decommissioned later this month after just a few years at sea.

According to an email from Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan, local leaders representing both the public and private sectors have received official notice that the USS Sioux City will be decommissioned at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

A U.S. Navy budget proposal recommended the decommissioning of the USS Sioux City and 23 other ships. The proposal, which had to be approved by Congress, was part of a five-year budget plan that called for decommissioning 24 ships, including eight other Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ships, or LCS, similar to the USS Sioux City, for a total savings of $3.6 billion.

Navy officials have said other ships can perform the USS Sioux City's anti-submarine warfare mission, and mechanical problems with the water jet propulsion systems have plagued the LCS Freedom class vessels.

USS Sioux City departure The tug Brooklyn McAllister ties up to the USS Sioux City as it prepares to depart Annapolis, Md. on Nov. 18, 2018.

When the USS Sioux City was commissioned in 2018, Navy leaders said the ship's lifetime would be 30 years or more.

Hundreds of Sioux City and area residents made the 1,200-mile trip to Annapolis, Maryland, to witness the ship's commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Before and since the ship's commissioning, ship commanders and crew members have received warm welcomes when visiting Sioux City, and more than $250,000 was raised to create a legacy education fund to help USS Sioux City crew members and their families pay for educational expenses.

Since its commissioning, the USS Sioux City and its 75-member crew have been based in Mayport, Florida, and deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

In 2021, the USS Sioux City and its crew, working with the U.S. Coast Guard, stopped two vessels in the Caribbean Sea, seizing approximately 1,080 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $44 million.