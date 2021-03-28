PROGRESS: Silverstar Car Wash, Sunnybrook Shine add to Sioux City's carwash options

SIOUX CITY -- A veritable car-wash gold rush has taken Sioux City by storm. Vehicle owners now have somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to choose from, between the long-established washes and the ones that opened only recently.

Silverstar Car Wash, a Sioux Falls-based chain, has made considerable headway in its massive push into the Sioux City market. Meanwhile, an independent newcomer to the industry has built his own car wash in the Sunnybrook shopping area.

Sunnybrook Shine, 5400 Sergeant Road, opened in November. Construction began in earnest last spring, although dirt-moving and foundation work began in 2019.

The 4,600-square-foot car wash has a single bay (or, rather, a tunnel), in which a large conveyor belt-type apparatus takes the car through the automatic wash.

"Ours is different than any other one in town, or any other one even near here, because we don't have the one that pulls the wheel through -- in ours the whole floor moves," said owner Mark Kunkel. "It's just like a giant conveyor belt that you park on and you just ride through."