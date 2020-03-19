PROGRESS: Library renovation keys Buena Vista's construction effort

"We are so excited about what Phase II will accomplish for our students and the experience they’ll have in better utilizing their spaces in the library and at the Center for Academic Excellence," adds Suzette Radke, vice president for finance and administration at BVU. "Creating a modern space and experience for our students is our number one priority."

The first floor of the library will transition into space for the Center for Academic Excellence (CAE) and the IT Department. Currently, those departments are adjacent to one another west of the library main entrance in Siebens Forum.

"We have students studying and being tutored in the CAE in a spill-over hallway area, which isn’t ideal," Radke says. "The CAE, which continues to serve a growing number of students, will now receive dedicated space with state-of-the-art technology on the library’s first floor."

The CAE will also have a room dedicated to testing, allowing BVU education majors, for example, to remain on campus for the Praxis exams. Two sensory rooms will be added in the CAE space for students on the autism spectrum.

"The CAE is such a key entity on campus for our students," Radke says. "The addition of space and a centralized, accessible location within the library is only going to make it stronger."