PROGRESS: Sioux City school district launches virtual academy

Once enrollment numbers are known, a corresponding number of teachers will be assigned to the virtual academy, said Gausman, who added it's likely enough teachers will volunteer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many district parents and their children already have experienced online learning. Before the current school year started, about 3,100 pupils opted for full-time online instruction. The number of families who stuck with that method has dwindled, and there were 1,461 pupils taking all their courses online at the start of the second semester.

Thirty to 60 teachers who have taught pupils online this year have done so with good results, Gausman said.

The rest of the district's students also have experienced a hybrid system of instruction twice his year, with that coming in the first two weeks and last two weeks of the fall semester. In those four weeks, half the students attended school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays.