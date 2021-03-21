PROGRESS: Downtown Sioux City Bluebird Flats, Copper Flats apartments begin leasing

Fittingly enough, the Commerce Building's aesthetic has been described as "Commercial," and the exterior is largely unchanged from its original form. The structure is a poured reinforced concrete frame, patented by the engineer C.A.P. Turner as the "Turner Mushroom System," according to the building's National Register of Historic Places registration form.

The four-story building housed Bennett's auto supply company and included a massive freight elevator to lift automobiles for display on the upper stories of the structure. Cars were repaired, repainted and displayed on the various floors, except the fourth floor, which was designed for the Sioux City Commercial Club and included meeting and dining spaces and billiard rooms.

1934: Montgomery Ward

Thought its architectural style makes it look much older than the Commerce Building, the Hatch Furniture building at 413 Pierce St. was actually built more than 20 years later, during the Great Depression. It was designed by the Chicago architects Graham, Anderson, Probst & White, who also designed the Union Station and Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

The brick structure was originally home to Montgomery Ward, the retail chain which, like its competitor Sears, had begun as a catalog business in the 19th century before moving into brick-and-mortar retail. Montgomery Ward remained in the building until the early 1970s, by which time the retailer had entered the decades-long, nationwide decline that led to its failure in 2001.

Yankton-based Hatch Furniture opened a location there in the 1980s, then closed it in 2008, then re-opened a few years later, then closed for good in 2014.