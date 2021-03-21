PROGRESS: Metro Sioux City builder Brown Wegher joins forces with Sioux Falls firm

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brown Wegher Residential and MBW Construction & Engineering, well-known construction and contracting firms headquartered in North Sioux City, have merged operations with the Sioux Falls-based Journey Group.

Tim Brown, CEO of Brown Wegher, said merger talks began in May and were finalized on Dec. 31.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"It was a mutual consultant that was working for both companies, and just recognized a real fit for us," Brown said. "We've been thinking through succession planning for a few years, with the goal of -- Rick (Wegher) and I are both in our late 50s, and we wanted to make sure that Brown Wegher Construction (and MBW Construction), we wanted to make sure that those two entities had a bright future after we hit an age that we can't support it."

Brown said that Weger maintains a "significant ownership piece" in Brown Wegher Residential, while Brown maintains an ownership stake in MBW, along with Tyler Manker (whose last name is the "M" in MBW).

Staffers at MBW and Brown Wegher are expected to remain in their current roles.