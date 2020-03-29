PROGRESS: United Sports Academy sees substantial growth in first year

The fitness center opened on Jan. 1 and offers a health club, a yoga studio and a spin room.

The United Sports Academy is offering a Golf.Fit.U program for the first time. It allows members to have unlimited golf at Two Rivers Golf Club, a gym membership at the fitness center and the ability to participate in the open gym basketball hours at the CNOS Fieldhouse.

"It gives families the opportunity to do things together," Tritz said. "Golf together, go to the open gym together, go and work out as a family. It fits with our mission statement and with CNOS with improving health."

Tritz said the United Sports Academy isn't just an athletic facility, either. The CNOS Fieldhouse can host a number of events.

"We've kind of gotten into soccer, pickleball, Tae-Kown-Do, some after-prom parties and holiday parties," Tritz said. "We are not just an athletic complex, but we are also here for the community to enjoy. When we remove all of the hoops, we have a large space."

Tritz said it was a "phenomenal" first year for United Sports Academy and now he is looking forward to seeing what the facility can offer in the next year.

"We exceeded expectations with an array of events," Tritz said. "When you have a facility of this nature, the sky is the limit with what you can do with the community."

