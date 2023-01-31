A former professional weightlifter on the benefits of pumping as people age

Rod Ketchens knows his way around a photo shoot.

If he needs to pick up a dumbbell, Ketchens will choose one which is lighter than the weight he'd usually lift.

"You never know how many pictures a photographer will need or how long a shoot will take," Ketchens, who has been featured in such magazines as "Flex," "Iron Man" and "Muscle and Fitness," explains. "You don't want to look like you're straining."

Removing his shirt before the start of a bench press regimen, Ketchens looks like the former Morningside College football player he was back in the day.

Ketchens also retained the physique he had when he won numerous bodybuilding competitions, including Mr. Iowa (three times), Mr. America and Mr. USA, before capping off an amateur career to become an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness professional bodybuilder.

"I started lifting weight when I was 11 years old," he says. "I did it as a way to stay out of trouble. Instead, it completely changed my life for the better."

Looking at the bank of weights station located at Four Seasons Health Club, Ketchens reflects for a moment.

"Did I ever think I'd still be lifting weighs at my age?" he says, chuckling at the thought. "When I was young, I couldn't even picture what a 56-year-old weightlifter would look like."

"So here I am," Ketchens adds. "I may not be in competition shape right now, but I look good while walking down the street."

In Ketchens' case, staying in shape makes business sense.

As owner of RK Solid and an International Fitness Professional Association-certified personal trainer, he divides his time between three of Four Seasons Health Club's four locations.

"My clients can range in age anywhere from age 5 to age 80, with everyone in between," Ketchens says.

Do his clients know that they're training with a former professional bodybuilder?

"Some of them probably do," Ketchens admits. "Hopefully, they all know that I take working out very seriously. Nobody wants an out-of-shape personal trainer."

A self-admitted "gym rat," he alternates between weight training days and cardio days as a way to keep lively.

Yet Ketchens says he no longer trains to build big, bulky muscles. He is into muscle maintenance.

"I do a lot of resistance training because it helps me to improve strength and balance, which become an issue as we get older," he says.

Adding a healthy amount of cardio on top of that helps to keep your heart pumping. Both weight training and cardio can prevent falls for an aging population.

Outside of that, Ketchens says fitness training can also provide a mental boost.

"I feel more alert when I'm working out," he says. "I feel like I'm running on all cylinders."

Combining weight training, cardio and a nutritious diet has been a form of preventive medicine for Ketchens.

"I have aches and pains like everyone else," he says. "I definitely think an active lifestyle will always be a plus."

Another incentive is being around people who may be younger than you.

"I'm still pretty competitive," Ketchens says. "It may be harder to catch up at times but I'll always do my best."

That's a good thing since Ketchens won't be giving up weight training anytime soon.

"There's no age limitation to bodybuilding," he said. "I intend on doing it for as long as I can."