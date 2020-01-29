More than sports: P.E. classes teach life skills to Sioux City students

Four of Sioux City's elementary schools, as well as East, North and West middle schools, are currently in the candidacy phase of becoming International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools. IB aims to teach students to think critically and independently. This year, Hensley said she's really pulling in to P.E. class what it means to be a learner.

"We're just trying to get them to be kind of a round, whole thinker," she said. "With IB we're working on being an inquirer."

Hensley said she also wants her students to lean to become "lifelong movers." That's a difficult task when tablets and other electronic devices are competing for their free time.

Hensley, who has been with the Sioux City Community School District for 16 years, said today's students get to spend more time working "hands on" with equipment and in smaller groups in order to sustain their attention.

"I feel that it takes a lot more to keep their attention and focus. They're so used to having things in front of them all the time," she said. "When you're in a big group, you might touch the ball once every five or 10 minutes. When you're in small groups, everybody has their own equipment or at the most, they're using a partner to share."