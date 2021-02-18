With opioids largely shunned, Siouxland pain-management experts look to newer treatments

The efficacity of cannabis -- whether it's on par with aspirin or a pain savior nonpareil -- is a matter of ongoing research and debate in Poulsen's field. Partly that's because cannabis, like pain itself, is a notoriously subjective experience: what may be a panacea for some is a bad trip for others, or somewhat helpful, or hardly noticeable, or none of the above.

"You'll ask 20 different and get a very wide spectrum of responses," Poulsen said. "Some people will say it's amazing, other people will say it's the worst thing ever. Others will say it helped, but not much. Other people say it causes them to be paranoid. It's similar to when you ask people if Tylenol helps."

While Poulsen described cannabis as primarily a supplement to other treatments, it's reasonable to assume that his office will be fielding a good many inquiries from patients about cannabis now that South Dakota has legalized it completely while neighboring Iowa allows it for medical use.

"When it first came out, I think that people thought it was going to be the Holy Grail. Obviously that hasn't been the case, and so I think it's important that people put it within the confines it deserves, and that is as an adjunct to the treatment and not a sole option of pain-management," Poulsen said.

