SIOUX CITY -- A historic downtown Sioux City auditorium's roof has partially collapsed, according to the performing arts group renovating the structure into a regional theater.

LAMB Arts Executive Director Diana Wooley said the project's contractors have been monitoring the disintegration of the roof's west side for some time. She called the failure a "wonderful happenstance," since it allows the group to add a full fly system, or theatrical rigging system, in what will be the Gilchrist Theatre. That theater, which will be located on the main floor, is one of three theaters planned for the auditorium at 625 Douglas St.

"We're going to go into the ceiling further up so that we'll have a full fly system, which is awesome," Wooley said Monday. "It was lemons at first, and, now, it's lemonade."

In the fall, Wooley said contractors installed a membrane in the roof, due to a leak. She said all of the water was sliding down into the membrane, which was split at the beginning of the year, to release pressure. She said they had been monitoring the roof up until it "gradually just went." The building, which is vacant, was red tagged on June 9, according to the City of Sioux City Inspections Department.

"It's not a big deal. We would probably have a red tag on it anyway, once the (asbestos) abatement starts, which will be very soon," Wooley said. "We're going to be putting on a full new roof. Everything in there is going. It's going to be history, except for the exterior, which is what we're hoping to salvage -- the 1909 portion of the building."

In February of 2020, the Sioux City Council approved an ordinance that designated the future home of LAMB Arts Regional Theatre as a local landmark and made the original former Sioux City Municipal Auditorium eligible for state historic preservation tax credits.

In October of 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to LAMB Arts to purchase the former auditorium building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9's studios. LAMB Arts had been leasing the former Webster School at 417 Market St. from the city for more than 30 years.

Last December, the council approved a resolution that extends the city's loan with LAMB Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.

Wooley said LAMB Arts has raised roughly 65% of its goal of $20 million. She said the roof's collapse will not impact the project's state historic tax credits.

"They gave approval to raise the ceiling to accommodate a full fly system. That was really exciting news to us. Otherwise, we would have had to go with an abbreviated one," she said.

Wooley said the city is working on creating a historic district, which will include the theater. She said the designation could make the project eligible for several million in federal tax credits.