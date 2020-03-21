PROGRESS: Activity picking up at Riverview Surgical Center

With the Delta Hotels by Marriott next door, Riverview has a partner that enables patients and their families to enjoy a more comfortable recovery. Patients can choose to stay in a hotel suite during their recovery, an option Hilka said can reduce patient costs by 30 percent. Patients and families staying at the hotel will enjoy good food, a quiet environment and a private nurse.

"It's just better recovery. It's more comfortable. Their families can stay with them," Hilka said at September's ribbon-cutting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The $32 million, physician-owned and directed surgical center offers orthopedic, plastic and general surgery, pain management, regenerative medicine, gastroenterology, outpatient joint replacement and minimally invasive surgery.

Hilka said more than 150 procedures have been performed since the first one in October. The pace should pick up in coming months as the center gains accreditation from more insurance carriers. Already Medicare accredited, the center should have 100 percent of insurance carriers by this spring, Hilka said.