SIOUX CITY — Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City celebrated the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination on Friday with a Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Nickless was ordained on Aug. 4, 1973 at his home parish, Blessed Sacrament Church in Denver, by Denver Archbishop James Casey. He was ordained the bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City on Jan. 20, 2006 at Nativity Church in Sioux City by Dubuque Archbishop Jerome Hanus. He adopted the motto "Speak the truth in love" for his episcopacy.

"It's gone very, very fast. When I was a young priest or a young seminarian, I never thought that I'd be here 50 years later talking about that when it seems like I just began," Nickless said of his 50th anniversary in a statement.

He noted that his brother priests have been great role models for him throughout his ministry.

"They've helped me get to 50 years as a priest because they've paved the way before me by their example, their dedication, their commitment," he said. "I've been inspired by the young priests that I've been privileged to ordain here in the Diocese of Sioux City. I've been blessed and privileged to ordain 15."

Nickless is waiting for his replacement to be named so that he can pass the torch to his successor. He offered the following advice for priests in active ministry from his half-century of priestly ministry:

"Be faithful to your promises. Be faithful to what you promise and the Lord will be faithful to you … Teach what the church teaches but do it in love and care for each individual person that you know is going to hear this. So be gentle in that speech, but speak the truth and not be afraid. You have to be a joyful person … young people, young men need to see priests happy and joyful, not sad."

