If you go

What: Portland Head Light

Where: 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Day to Oct. 31. Open weekends only from late April to Memorial Day. Open weekends only from Nov. 1 through the first weekend in December.

Admission: Adults $2, children 6 to 18 $1, under 6 are free.

More Info: Visit the website at www.portlandheadlight.com or call (207) 799-2661.