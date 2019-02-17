CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine – Along the rocky and picturesque shore of Maine about 10 miles south of Portland is the iconic Portland Head Light. The light is located on Fort Williams Park and is managed by the town of Cape Elizabeth.
It was in 1787 that the General Court of Massachusetts, now known as the Massachusetts legislature, pledged $750 to construct a lighthouse at Cape Elizabeth. While the construction was in progress the federal government took control of all lighthouses and Congress appropriated $1,500 for completion of Portland Head Light.
When complete the lighthouse tower was 72 feet from base to lantern deck. Light was provided by 16 whale oil lamps that were first lit on Jan. 10, 1791.
Massachusetts Gov. John Hancock signed a contract in 1790 for the construction of the first lighthouse keeper’s quarters. That was replaced in 1816 with a 34-foot-by-20-foot house with two rooms, a cellar and a porch in the rear. Improvements to the lighthouse over the years included a fourth order Fresnel lens and a cast iron staircase.
Around 1865 the tower was raised 20 feet and a second order Fresnel lens was installed. A portion of that lens is on display in the museum at Portland Head Light. Except for a brief period that lens was used in the lighthouse until 1958.
Although a lighthouse provides a warning to ships as to the location of the coastline, it has to be heeded by sailors. That didn’t happen on Christmas Eve in 1886 when the three masted sailing ship Annie C. Maguire struck the ledge at Portland Head. The ship’s captain and crew were rescued by keeper Joshua Strout and his family. The cause of the wreck is still unknown because the weather was clear and visibility perfect. Some of the crew reported they could see the light but couldn’t account for the disaster.
From 1790 to 1852 the Portland Head Light was managed by the United States Department of the Treasury. Control was then transferred to the U.S. Lighthouse Board. The Board was reorganized in 1910 and renamed the Bureau of Lighthouses. In 1939 all aids to navigation became the responsibility of the U.S. Coast Guard. On Aug. 7, 1989, the Portland Head Light was decommissioned and replaced with an automated light and fog signal. Three years later the property was deeded to the town of Cape Elizabeth.
The former Keepers Quarters is now a museum with several examples of lighthouse lenses and displays of lighthouse history. There is also a gift shop with lighthouse and Maine gifts.
Fort Williams Park is next to the lighthouse and offers picnic facilities, hiking trails, recreation areas, historic structures and beautiful ocean views. The scenic coastal area attracts artists and photographers from around the area and the world. It’s not unusual to see several artists with their easels and paints capturing the beauty of the rugged coastline and beautiful lighthouse.