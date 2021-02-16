Some vaccine trial participants in Sioux City who received placebo came down with COVID

"I have conversations with people who are reluctant to get the vaccine. And we're not trying to force people to get it, but we just want to make sure they're making informed decisions about the vaccine, and that they're not just following social media stories about the microchip and the infertility stories," Volz said.

"If there's anything we can do, let's do it. Why would you not do it, to make the world, Iowa, the U.S.A., safer for everybody?" Stultz said. "There's always a risk, with everything. Any new medication, any new vaccine, there's going to be people saying this and that. But again, do you want to walk around in fear constantly? Why would you not try to do something?"

Interest remains strong in the vaccine trials, Essink said, despite the fact that the vaccine rollout has begun, partly because many people won't be eligible for vaccination for an indeterminate amount of time. He predicted that healthcare workers may not be participating much in future vaccine studies, because they're among the few who have early access to the vaccine.