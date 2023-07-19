SIOUX CITY -- As an estimated 40,000 people arrive in Sioux City for the start of RAGBRAI, Sioux City police say they are already receiving calls from motorists who are concerned about traffic congestion.

This week, Capt. Chris Groves said he fielded calls from residents who are wondering how they're going to get to church on Sunday with cyclists existing the city on Hamilton Boulevard. He said the right lane will be coned off for RAGBRAI riders, which will force traffic into the left lane.

"Every intersection on Hamilton Boulevard will have somebody at it," Groves said. "The major intersections, those with particular lights or a lot of traffic, will have an officer at it. The other ones will be managed by a civilian volunteer, so just work with those folks."

Groves urged residents to plan ahead and expect delays this weekend.

RAGBRAI riders will depart Chris Larsen Park and head north on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Lights along Hamilton Boulevard will be flashing red, beginning at 6 a.m. Riders will then go east along Outer Drive, turn onto 41st Street and ride east on Floyd Boulevard. They will travel north on Floyd Boulevard through the Leeds neighborhood to 46th Street and head east out of the city on Highway D12.

The following road closures have been announced:

Pearl Street, from Gordon Drive to Tri-View Avenue and the southbound lane of Pearl Street from Tri-View Avenue to Third Street, will be closed to all traffic, beginning at 12 p.m. Friday and ending at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Tri-View Avenue, from 909 Tri-View Avenue to Pearl Street, will be closed to thru traffic for non-RAGBRAI vendors beginning at 12 p.m. Friday and ending at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Gordon Drive, from Pearl to Pierce streets and the westbound lanes from Pierce to Nebraska streets, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and ending at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Larsen Park Road will be closed to non-RAGBRAI participants roughly 875 feet east of the boat ramp entrance to Virginia Street beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and ending at 12 p.m. Sunday.

D12/Floyd Boulevard from U.S. 75 (northbound and southbound) and Lewis Boulevard/Business 75 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday as riders leave the city. Motorists are asked to use Outer Drive or C80 to access the north side of Sioux City.

RAGBRAI support vehicles will use Gordon Drive/U.S. 20 eastbound to exit the city on Sunday. Since there is construction on Highway 20 eastbound, Iowa DOT personnel will be directing traffic at the interchange. Traffic in the work zone will be congested.