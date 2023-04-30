SIOUX CITY — A newly renovated Art Deco building offers residents modern, airy living spaces with dramatic views of downtown Sioux City.

Badgerow Flats, located on floors 3-11 of the historic 12-story Badgerow Building, 622 Fourth St., is now leasing 70 one-bedroom apartments.

Susan Wells, regional portfolio manager for Seldin Company, described the living spaces, which rent for a minimum of $845 a month, as "smartly laid out."

"The leasing here is going a lot faster than we anticipated. It has been very, very popular," she said. "We have rented a lot of apartments. Most of our clientele are coming from out of state, and they're coming here to work. We're happy we can help revitalize downtown."

Badgerow Building in downtown Sioux City.

The iconic main floor lobby with elevators and original marble walls.

Omaha-based Clarity Development, Inc. rehabilitated the long-vacant building, which was red-tagged for some time, into a mixed-use facility. The project's total budget was $25 million, with construction costs coming in at around $16.5 million.

Enter though the south door off of Jackson Street, and you'll find the elevators to your right. The Badgerow's iconic main floor lobby features original marble walls, terrazzo floors, mirrors and a mail chute. Wells said the light fixtures were charged out and a bit of wallpaper was added to finish off the space.

The leasing office is located on the first floor, as are the tenant mailboxes, which just happen to be in a restored bank vault. Just outside the mailroom, Wells said residents will be able to enjoy a self-serve Starbucks coffee bar, which will be open 24 hours a day.

"Down here on the first floor, there was a two-story restaurant back in the day. So, we're trying to find a restaurant to lease the space," said Wells, who said a fitness center is also planned for the first floor. "We have some commercial space also available to build out or to lease on the second floor and, then, on the 12th floor, with the amazing views up there."

Tenant mailboxes are shown in a restored bank vault at Badgerow Flats in downtown Sioux City.

An 11th floor apartment with views of Historic Fourth Street.

Wells noted that "tons of parking stalls" have been rented from the city in the Discovery and Heritage ramps, so there will be ample parking for tenants and customers.

The apartment floor plans are named after various cities -- Chicago, Denver, Miami, Las Vegas. Wells said Sioux City just happens to be the most popular floor plan.

"They're really good floor plans, so it doesn't feel like they're 700 square feet," she said.

The apartments feature quartz countertops, deep blue cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, globe pendant lighting and large windows with shades. Some of the apartments have an island in the kitchen in addition to a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are carpeted with walk-in closets, while the open concept kitchen, living and dining spaces have Marmoleum flooring.

"The gold fixtures in the bathroom are unusual for an apartment community. You'll also notice a really modern rectangle deep tub with glass doors," Wells said as she showed off one of the apartments.

A skylight is shown in the 12th floor lobby outside of Badgerow Flats' tenant lounge.

A 12th floor tenant lounge.

A seating area with views of Historic Fourth Street is shown in a 12th floor tenant lounge at Badgerow Flats.

Every apartment has its own washer and dryer and built-in internet.

"The residents pay $50 a month for it, but they don't have to come with any equipment," Wells said of the internet.

After taking the elevator all the way to the top floor, you'll pass a sky-lit atrium as you walk to the SkyView Lounge, an area that residents can use for relaxation, entertainment or work.

The lounge has expansive views of the city, a bar and multiple seating areas. The décor features moody Art Deco colors -- black, gray, red and green.

"The idea is, again with the under 700 square feet, somebody could come up here and they could work. They could have a cup of coffee. They could have friends over. They can order a pizza. They can have a party, or just get out of their apartment for a minute," Wells said. "We'll hold some events up here monthly for the residents or, at least, quarterly. They can rent it out if they have a baby shower or a bridal shower."