When she was earning her bachelor of fine arts degree, Sara Kleinhesselink learned all about color theory and spatial design.

As the window fashions designer at Hirshfield's Sioux City Paint & Decorating, she is putting her artistic eye to new styles of window treatment.

"Window shades allow a person to control both privacy and the amount of shade inside a room," Kleinhesselink said, inside of Hirshfield's 1625 Hamilton Blvd. showroom. "Some people don't want a hassle, preferring a simple roller shade, while others may prefer a layered shade to keep things bright and let just the right amount of the outdoor light shine through.

"It is my job to accommodate both types of customers," she added.

Indeed, a proper window treatment can help to keep cold weather out during winter while cooling us off during the dog days of summer.

Window shade trends Sara Kleinhesselink operates a traditional corded shade while talking about differences in window treatments.

Window shade trends Sara Kleinhesselink operates a large panel-style window shade.

DRESSING UP OR DRESSING DOWN YOUR WINDOWS

Even more than that, shades and blinds can dress up your windows while making rooms look formal and elegant, modern or romantic.

Plus you can completely change the character of a room simply by pushing a button.

"Most of us are familiar with shades that operate by pulling up or down on cord," Kleinhesselink explained. "Now, you can open and close shades by remote control or with a smartphone. If you're on vacation, you can control your shades to give the impression somebody is still at home."

Window shade trends Textured fabrics could be the choice you want for a room, depending on its use and sunlight.

Window shade trends Sara Kleinhesselink is a pro at window coverings.

STYLISHLY SHADY

Woven shades are becoming a popular trend, with thick pieces of bamboo providing a natural, back-to-nature look, while grass weave materials create a more delicate, upscale look.

Indeed, some shades are both energy-saving and sustainably made with recyclable material.

While these things may be up-to-date and trendy, other window treatments take a page from the past.

WHAT IS OLD IS NEW AGAIN

"Fashions tend to repeat themselves," Kleinhesselink said. "Window treatments are the same way."

For instance, the squiggly pastels that you saw in the 1980s are back and so are the sometimes flamboyant window dressings which would accommodate them.

Before you turn your living room into grandma's place or, perhaps, Blanche's house on "The Golden Girls," remember to design for the way you want to live.

"People will fall in love with something they see in a magazine or online," Kleinhesselink said. "A few years ago, everybody wanted to paint their walls what I'd call an 'Instagram-able white.'"

"They thought with a white background, everything else would just pop," she continued, shaking her head. "Instead, everything looked cold or institution-like."

Window shade trends Sara Kleinhesselink, a designer at Hirshfield's Sioux City Paint, Window Treatments and Wall Coverings.

TRENDY TREATMENTS THAT'LL TURN HEADS

Which is why window treatments can be an easy fix.

"By switching out a roller shade to a paneled-Roman shade, you will completely change the character of a room," Kleinhesselink said. "By adding texture to a window treatment or going ultra-modern or ultra-retro, you can personalize a space to fit a desired look."

"There is much variety when it comes to window design," she added. "It is my job to narrow down those options for something that is perfect for you."